He Good End 2023 It started today, Friday, November 17, 2023. The objective of this season is to reactivate the national economy through discounts that encourage consumption. However, citizens’ pockets may not have the capacity to enter freely and make all the purchases they aspire to.

That is why experts recommend Make a list of desired products and make sure these are mainly durable goods. Furthermore, despite sounding less attractive, they invite buyers to prefer cash payments over interest-free months. Finally, we must do everything possible to do not commit more than 30% of income.

Other preventive actions that can be taken are reason beforehand about purchases, analyze real payment possibilities and compare prices at all timesto verify that the promotion is valid and sufficiently attractive.

Regarding online purchases, it will be necessary to avoid accessing suspicious sites and linksas well as verify that the pages have sufficient security to be able to write your data calmly.

Remember that any complaint of improper practice can be carried out remotely through the email denuncias@sat.gob.mx or by calling 55-8852-2222 of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Do you make your declaration towards the SAT?

For natural or legal persons who decide to participate in The Good End 2023 it will be possible to deduct part of the purchases that take place during this season. For it you will have to request the invoice (CFDI) and meet the tax requirements for it to be deductible.

