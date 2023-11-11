This November 17, the Buen Fin will begin in Mexicoconsumers’ favorite period to make purchases thanks to the discounts and promotions that will be offered until November 20. During the long-awaited Buen Fin, many people make their purchases using one of the most popular, convenient and fast payment methods: The credit card.

Despite the great advantages that this method offers (such as not carrying cash or the ease of purchasing items in installments), Profeco warns of some risks that its use may have on the consumer.

What are the risks of using a credit card?

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) warns consumers about the disadvantages of its useFor example:

The acquisition of a debt that may take more than a year to pay. The payment of interest, commissions, administrative costs, in addition to the price of the good or service. For this reason, the cost of the product may be higher compared to paying in cash. In case of late payments, surcharges and fines are added for non-compliance, so it is advisable to always pay on time.

Be careful not to go into debt beyond your ability to pay for interest-free month promotions. It is advisable to review your debt capacity, so that your debt payments do not exceed 30% of your monthly income, Profeco suggested.

According to the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) “the credit card continues to be the preferred one among potential buyers.”

In the El Buen Fin 2023 Purchase Expectations document, the Association stated that “there are other (payment) methods such as the debit card and the departmental card and other non-banked payment methods that take relevance in interest of use against the previous year “.

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions