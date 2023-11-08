Given his complicated financial situation, Sengül has decided to rent a room in his house to Orhan. This way he will be able to be close to his children and collaborate in the family economy. Although he has made it clear to her that he is just a tenant!

As soon as Gönül found out that Orhan had moved back in with his ex-wife, he lost his temper and started drinking. He still can’t get over the fact that his marriage is over and blames everything on Sengül.

Little ÜmutCan’s parents are chatting quietly in the living room, when suddenly… A stone crashes through their window! “You are a shameless man. “We just got divorced,” Gönül reproaches Orhan.

Sengül and her ex-husband quickly realize that Gönül is under the influence of alcohol and that’s why they decide not to be too hard on her. However, since Afra’s mother does not stop disrespecting them, Sengül asks Orhan to take her to her house… Although in the end it is she who does it and puts her to bed! Will Gönül thank you for this detail?

