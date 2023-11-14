Gönül cannot bear that Orhan has returned to live with Sengül and does not intend to allow them to be happy together again. In fact, a few days ago he stood at the door of her house, broke a window and started insulting them.

Now, Gönül has found a new friend to talk bad about Sengül with, Ayla, since he has discovered that she can’t even see him either. Berk’s mother can’t stand her son going out with Aybike and that’s why she has crossed the Eren family.

Ayla tells Gönül that Sengül has given her daughter a terrible fight and when the restaurant’s new waitress, Zehra’s sister-in-law, hears them talking, she joins the conversation to skin the Erens’ aunt.

“If we decided to collaborate, we would be very strong against Sengül,” Ayla suggests. The three of them are willing to do anything to annoy Orhan’s ex-wife and they prepare to hatch a twisted plan to make her suffer. What do they have in mind?