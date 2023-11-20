He ““Golden Scorpion”known as Alex Montielgenerated controversy by sharing a video on YouTube with his wife Dana, revealing that they have an open relationship. This happens after Fabiola Martineza driver with whom he was accused of infidelity, expressed his opinion on the matter.

In a post on her official Instagram account @bellafaby, Martínez He shared his position after a video was broadcast in which he was seen in a romantic attitude with the Golden Scorpion during a concert in Monterrey.

His statement comes after the video of Montiel and Dana, who explained that their relationship had evolved over 13 years of marriage and 15 of being together, reaching an agreement that allowed them to relate to other people.

“Both Alex and I had the possibility of being able to date any other person and that was going to be accepted by us, because that was what at that moment and let’s say, what is adding to this relationship today, or what is today in the agreement within this relationship (…) There is no infidelity when there is someone who agrees, when the wife agrees, when it is applied,” Álex Montiel’s wife, Dana, is heard mentioned.

The one who does not make it clear if she was aware that Dana and Alex had an open relationship is Fabiola, who assured on his Instagram account that his version was that the YouTuber was about to break up.

The influencer made it clear that the Golden Scorpion had ended the romance with her. This after the video that involved them romantically went viral.

“I did not get into a marriage since it does not exist as such, I was waiting for a deadline that was agreed upon for that marriage to be legally terminated, perhaps all this came to light ahead of time, but it was the best , since perhaps when the date arrived this person who knows what he would come out with and it would have been more time wasted. So I was not and am not anyone’s lover, lovers hide, I was never hidden, he never hid me, he gave me a place, a place that today he took from me overnight,” she revealed.

“There are people who only think about themselves and forget the other side that they were building, dreams, promises and plans, which they forgot. It’s okay, I am a woman who gives everything, she gives a lot of love because it is what I really have in my heart. Thank you family and friends for always being with me,” she said.

Who assured that it was seen “very affected” for the accusations of infidelity was the youtuber: “My mother hit me hard, they have been one of the most difficult days of my life,” he shared in the “anecdote” he shared with his wife Dana.

There he assured that she is a very important person since she is the mother of his children, manager and partner of his project.

