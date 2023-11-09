Epic Games Store, as our Alteridan details in his news, is currently still at a loss. However, the first video game on this month’s service is Golden Lighta first-person shooter with roguelike elements and a graphic style thematically close to the cel-shading of Borderlands.

Inside, in addition to a generous dose of violence and lots of action, lots of black humor typical of the genre and many levels to discoverin an adventure that has nothing to envy of productions of this nature, capable of being engaging and ruthless.

Previous article

Tin Hearts: demo coming soon