List of winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, the first grand prize for best game of the year. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur’s Gate 3, which will end up being GOTY 2023?

The awards season for the best games of the year begins. Next week they announce the candidates for The Game Awards 2023and although there is still a month and a half left in the year, almost all the fish has been sold… and what a year.

Los Golden Joystick Awards 2023organized by GamesRadar, were delivered this afternoon, based on votes from around the world, at an in-person gala held in London.

This is the edition 41 of this galaone of the longest-running awards in the field (its first edition, in 1983, was won by Jetpac, from Spectrum!), and they have received a record number of voteswhich demonstrates the good health of the medium, in a year where it seems that every month there were two or three great games that will go down in history…

These are all the winners and nominees for the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 in each category:

Best Narrative

Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner) The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

“We keep playing” award

No Man’s Sky (winner) Genshin Impact The Sims 4 Fortnite Naraka Bladepoint GTA Online Warframe Valorant Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2 Apex Legends Dota 2 Call of Duty

Best visual design

Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner) Med Starfield Hi-Fi Rush Viewfinder Lies of P Street Fighter 6

Study of the Year

Larian Studios (winner) Digital Eclipse Nintendo EPD Mimimi Games Remedy Entertainment CD Projekt Red

Best expansion

Power Wash Simulator DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (ganador) The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Indie Game

Dave the Diver Pizza Tower Dredge Cocoon Viewfinder Sea of ​​Stars (winner)

Best Multiplayer Game

Exoprimal Diablo 4 Street Fighter 6 Remnant 2 Mortal Kombat 1 (winner) We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Better Sound

Stray Gods Hi-Fi Rush Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Starfield The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Fantasy 16 (winner)

best trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer (ganador) Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3 Baby Steps Reveal Trailer Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Best Community

Final Fantasy 14 Warframe Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner) Deep Rock Galactic Dreams The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR Game

C-Smash VRS Horizon Call of the Mountain (ganador) Synapse Vertigo 2 VR F1 23 VR The Light Brigade

Better hardware

PlayStation VR2 (ganador) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset Alienware 34 AW3423DWF Nitro Deck ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Samsung 990 PRO

Breakthrough Award

Cocoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics’ Choice Award

Best streaming game

Best Lead Performance

Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16 (ganador) Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2 Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Best Supporting Performance

Laura Bailey – Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner) Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3 Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16 Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Nintendo Game of the Year

Pikmin 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (ganador) Fire Emblem Engage Metroid Prime Remastered Octopath Traveller 2 Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 (ganador) Diablo 4 Dave the Diver Tchia System Shock Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 16 Resident Evil 4 (winner) Street Fighter 6 Humanity Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

Starfield (ganador) Chants of Sennaar Hi-Fi Rush Planet of Lana Dead Space Pentiment

Most anticipated game

Death Stranding 2 Star Wars Outlaws Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (winner) Tekken 8 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Hades 2 Fable Hollow Knight: Silksong Everywhere Frostpunk 2 Ark 2 Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater Persona 3 Reload Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Pacific Drive Black Myth: Wukong Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Ultimate Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alan Wake 2 Resident Evil 4 Cocoon Starfield Final Fantasy 16 Diablo 4 Forza Motorsport Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Assassin’s Creed Mirage Super Mario Bros. Wonder Street Fighter 6 Metroid Prime Remastered Hi-Fi Rush Lords of the Fallen Dead Space Sea of Stars

Baldur’s Gate 3 won in almost all the categories where it was nominated, especially the important ones: Best Study for Larian, Best PC Game and Best Definitive Game, beating the other favorite, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Will the same happen in other awards?

These were the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023. Here you can check the winners of 2022, 2021 and 2020, and remember that the nominees for The Game Awards are announced next Monday.

