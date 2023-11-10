The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 gala has come to an end and we already have the winners of all the categories that made up this year’s event. Remember that we had several nominated Nintendo games among those selected.
It should also be remembered that the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 gala It is organized by the GamesRadar media outlet, one of the most important internationally. Through the medium you will be able to take a look at the official list of this year’s gala.
Next week we will have the GOTY 2023 candidates, so This gala has served to warm up the engines and deduce more or less how the next gala may end in a few days. Don’t miss all the most important information about the event here:
Nintendo Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 4
Fire Emblem Engage
Metroid Prime Remastered
Octopath Traveller 2
Fae Farm
Best Narrative
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Indie Game
Sea of Stars
Dave the Diver
Pizza Tower
Dredge
Cocoon
Viewfinder
Best Community
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Warframe
Deep Rock Galactic
Dreams
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best visual design
Baldur’s Gate 3
Med
Starfield
Hi-Fi Rush
Viewfinder
Lies of P
Street Fighter 6
Study of the Year
Running Studios
Digital Eclipse
Nintendo EPD
Mimimi Games
Remedy Entertainment
CD Projekt Red
Best expansion
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Power Wash Simulator DLC
The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best Multiplayer Game
Mortal Kombat 1
Exoprimal
Diablo 4
Street Fighter 6
Remnant 2
We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
best trailer
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer
Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Better Sound
Final Fantasy XVI
Stray Gods
Hi-Fi Rush
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best VR Game
Horizon Call of the Mountain
C-Smash VRS
Synapse
Vertigo 2 VR
F1 23 VR
The Light Brigade
Better hardware
PlayStation VR2
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
Nitro Deck
ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
Samsung 990 PRO
Best Lead Performance
Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield en Final Fantasy XVI
Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
Best Supporting Performance
Neil Newbon – Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3
Laura Bailey – Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield
Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
PC Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo 4
Dave the Diver
Tchia
System Shock
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
“We keep playing” award
No Man’s Sky
Genshin Impact
The Sims 4
Fortnite
Naraka Bladepoint
GTA Online
Warframe
Valorant
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
Apex Legends
Dota 2
Call of Duty
PlayStation Game of the Year
Resident Evil 4
Final Fantasy XVI
Street Fighter 6
Humanity
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year
Starfield
Chants of Sennaar
Hi-Fi Rush
Planet of Lana
Dead Space
Pentiment
Most anticipated game
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Death Stranding 2
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Hades 2
Fable
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Everywhere
Frostpunk 2
Ark 2
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Persona 3 Reload
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Pacific Drive
Black Myth: Wukong
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Ultimate Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Alan Wake 2
Resident Evil 4
Cocoon
Starfield
Final Fantasy 16
Diablo 4
Forza Motorsport
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Street Fighter 6
Metroid Prime Remastered
Hi-Fi Rush
Lords of the Fallen
Dead Space
Sea of Stars
“Breakthrough Award”
Cocoon / Geometric Interactive
Critics’ Choice Award
Alan Wake 2
Best streaming game
Valuing
