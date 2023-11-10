The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 gala has come to an end and we already have the winners of all the categories that made up this year’s event. Remember that we had several nominated Nintendo games among those selected.

It should also be remembered that the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 gala It is organized by the GamesRadar media outlet, one of the most important internationally. Through the medium you will be able to take a look at the official list of this year’s gala.

Next week we will have the GOTY 2023 candidates, so This gala has served to warm up the engines and deduce more or less how the next gala may end in a few days. Don’t miss all the most important information about the event here:

Summary

Nintendo Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pikmin 4

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller 2

Fae Farm

Best Narrative

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Indie Game

Sea of Stars

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Best Community

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Warframe

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best visual design

Baldur’s Gate 3

Med

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies of P

Street Fighter 6

Study of the Year

Running Studios

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best expansion

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Power Wash Simulator DLC

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Multiplayer Game

Mortal Kombat 1

Exoprimal

Diablo 4

Street Fighter 6

Remnant 2

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

best trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer

Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Better Sound

Final Fantasy XVI

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR Game

Horizon Call of the Mountain

C-Smash VRS

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

Better hardware

PlayStation VR2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Best Lead Performance

Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield en Final Fantasy XVI

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars

Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Best Supporting Performance

Neil Newbon – Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3

Laura Bailey – Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield

Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16

Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

PC Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

“We keep playing” award

No Man’s Sky

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

PlayStation Game of the Year

Resident Evil 4

Final Fantasy XVI

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

Starfield

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

Most anticipated game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades 2

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Everywhere

Frostpunk 2

Ark 2

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Ultimate Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Alan Wake 2

Resident Evil 4

Cocoon

Starfield

Final Fantasy 16

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Street Fighter 6

Metroid Prime Remastered

Hi-Fi Rush

Lords of the Fallen

Dead Space

Sea of Stars

“Breakthrough Award”

Cocoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics’ Choice Award

Alan Wake 2

Best streaming game

Valuing

