Suara.com – The coach of the German U-17 national team, Christian Wueck, has set high targets for his team in the hope of advancing to the final round of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

“Our target is to stay as long as possible in Indonesia,” said Christian Wueck when met in the mixed zone after the match against Venezuela, Saturday (18/11/2023).

“So, I think the teams in this tournament have talented players, also in the other groups. So, we need a little luck to survive until December 2.”

When asked about the potential for winning the U-17 World Cup title, Wueck expressed his hope for his team to achieve this feat.

“It’s possible (to be champion), I hope so,” Wueck said.

Justin Von Der Hits (left) and Fayssal Harchaoui (right) of the Germany U-17 National Team fight for the ball with Nikola Profeta of Venezuela during the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group F match between Germany vs Venezuela at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta on November 18, 2023.BAY ISMOYO / AFP.

In the final Group F match at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Germany managed to beat Venezuela with a score of three goals without reply.

This result makes Christian Wueck’s team lead the standings with three wins, ensuring top position.

“I think this match went well for us, I am very satisfied with the team’s game today. We scored a goal in the first minute, so it was not an easy match, but a perfect match for us,” said Wueck.

Germany is now waiting to find out their potential opponents in the round of 16. Most likely, they will face the United States or France, depending on the result of the match between the two teams that is still ongoing.

“Both teams are difficult opponents, both are also good teams. I think we know France from the European championships, we saw it on video. For us it is not important which team will qualify and play us later because we will face them all,” explained Wueck, said Antara.