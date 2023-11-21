If you want to add a new video game to your library on the GOG platform, do not hesitate to claim it today, as it is a very limited promotion.

Join the conversation

He Black Friday It has made its way to all video game platforms such as PlayStation Store or Steam, offering some of the most interesting offers for all those players who want to take advantage of them. However, as far as PC users are concerned, it’s also a great time to claim some free games that are being made known in the last few hours, as is the case of the Valve platform, giving away 2 proposals during the month of November. Of course, GOG has not wanted to be left behind and everyone who wants it You can now claim a new free title for a limited time.

For time extremely limitedwe have to qualify, because the CD Projekt RED platform allows get Styx: Shards of Darkness for free today only. Thus, until 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on November 21 It can be yours at no cost, but after midnight you will no longer have this condition, so you better take advantage as soon as possible and do it before it’s too late.

Reclama Styx: Shards of Darkness GRATIS en GOG

Styx: Shards of Darkness free on GOG for a very limited time

Hired for a critical mission, explore and master vast open environments as Styx. Kill or sneak past enemies, humans, elves and dwarves, but also face much more fearsome and colossal creatures. Experiment with the new variety of deadly skills and weapons in your goblin assassin’s arsenal. Spend experience points on assassination, infiltration, magic, to learn new skills and improve abilities. Explore, recover valuable artifacts and ingredients to craft deadly traps and useful itemsand create clones of yourself to fool your enemies!

Reclama Styx: Shards of Darkness GRATIS en GOG

So don’t forget that Styx: Shards of Darkness can be yours completely free of charge if you claim it right now and before this same night of November 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)at which time the promotion will end and return to its usual price.

Join the conversation