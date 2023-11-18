Godzilla: Minus One premiered in Japanese theaters at the beginning of November, and critics are already clear that this is one of the best kaiju films ever made.

The promising new Godzilla movie seems to have not disappointed critics in its Japanese premiere, as Godzilla: Minus One has not stopped receiving praise in recent months and now the ratings from specialized media on Rotten Tomatoes agree, elevating it as the best feature film of the famous kaiju.

The first reviews of Godzilla: Minus One have made Takashi Yamazaki’s film positioned on the platform with a perfect score100%, even surpassing the 2016 Shin Godzilla.

“Having to continue the excellent Shin Godzilla“, Godzilla: Minus One is now in the position of having to maintain the good faith of the original studio’s investment with this giant movie monster,” they explain from We Live Entertainment. “Fortunately, this movie is a banger and then some.”

From IGN they assure that the film Takashi Yamazaki is “a blockbuster full of excitement and spectacle,” which “returns the king of the monsters to his origins in the Japan after the Second World War”. They add that “the story focuses on the characters, but the monster scenes are exciting and effective.”

The first reviews of Godzilla: Minus One say that “it is a bomb and then some”

In Japan Times they point out that, “visually, Godzilla: Minus One evokes the original film more than any other film Godzilla since the fifties”, agreeing with the opinion of But Why Tho?: “It is a reminder for the public of why we fell in love with this kaiju, but also with the universe in which it lives.”

Godzilla: Minus One landed in Japanese theaters last Friday, November 3, and the film will arrive in the West next Friday December 1. If you want to review Shin Godzilla before the new release, it is available on streaming platforms such as of the movie.

