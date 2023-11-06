Just released in Japan, Godzilla: Minus One has managed to become the largest IMAX premiere ever for a live-action Japanese film in its first weekend.

The fans of the kaiju They already have a couple of very interesting releases in their sights, among which Godzilla: Minus One stands out, the new movie Japanese based on the legendary movie monster.

Its plot takes place during a post-war period in Japan, where Its inhabitants are going to have to deal with another great catastrophe when the fearsome Godzilla makes his appearance in the country.

Although we still have to wait a little to see it in these parts, the film just premiered in Japan last weekend, and its result has been most satisfactory.

Godzilla: Minus One sweeps Japan’s IMAX theaters

As Collider reports, on its first weekend Godzilla: Minus One has managed to raise 1.2 million dollars in just 49 IMAX screens.

This makes it not only the largest IMAX opening ever for a live-action Japanese film in Japan, but it has also been the fourth-highest live-action IMAX opening and the largest local IMAX title opening in the world. country.

The new installment of the saga is the 37th film in the franchise and the 33rd under the production of Toho, which has had one of the largest film distributions in Japan of all time, screening in more than 500 theaters throughout the countryincluding 4DX, ScreenX, Dolby Cinema and the aforementioned IMAX formats.

Despite being such a broad saga, not all movies Godzilla made in Japan are connected to each otheralthough they can be classified into different eras and universes, each of them with its own continuity.

In part that is fine, since it is not necessary to be up to date with all the movies when it comes to seeing their latest releases, although it does not seem that with Godzilla: Minus One you will have that problem.

If everything goes fine, Godzilla: Minus One opens in movie theaters in Spain on December 1, 2023. Do you want to see the legendary kaiju in action again?