A new God of War board game was announced at CMON Expo Thailand, which will be more complete than the official card game launched in 2019.

The idea of ​​a board game based on God of War It couldn’t be more promising. In reality, there is already an official card game, launched in 2019 by the CMON company, but in this case they are going even further.

Of course, this is a spin-off of the Norse arc of God of War. That is, we will have the characters and elements seen in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok.

They are not expected references to the classic trilogy, nor to the spin-offs of his Greek era. We already know the first details of this product, which will be the new obsession of fans.

The company CMON has announced the God of War board game at its expo in Thailandindicating that this will be more ambitious than the card game from four years ago, which was broadly a direct adaptation of the PS4 reboot.

Of course, don’t expect to see it in the short term, because the idea is that this God of War board game will be ready by 2025, at the earliest.

Kratos and Atreus, two figurines

In the official statement, CMON announces that are collaborating with Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment in the creation of this official board game.

It is great news, because in this way the game will have the supervision of its creators, with the idea of ​​delving into the Kratos universe in a more ambitious way.

At Expo Thailand, CMON unveiled two figures from the board game, which of course are those of Kratos and Atreus. Both are based on their models seen in God of War (2018).

”This game has been in development for years and I think both players and God of War fans will really like the final results,” says Geoff Skinner, senior vice president of operations at CMON.

At the moment there are no details about the style of play or other aspects, but CMON promises that the game will be faithful to PlayStation video gameswith Santa Monica behind.

”Our main goal was always, ‘Does this feel like God of War?’ and I think the designers did a tremendous job in that regard. Working with Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment has been an absolute dream, not only guiding us through the God of War setting, but also allowing us to bring to the table the things we do best.”

The idea is to launch the crowdfunding project next year (on platforms such as Kickstarter), in 2024, and if everything goes well, the game could see the light of day in 2025.

What do you think of a new God of War board game? Did you get to try the 2019 card game? We’re excited to try it out, and also to learn more about the DLC for God of War Ragnarok that they’re developing in Santa Monica.