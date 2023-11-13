The Game Awards established itself as the largest and most popular video game awards show of the year. The 2023 edition is going from strength to strength and we already know the nominees who will compete for the most important award of the ceremony: the GOTHthat is, the Best Game of the Year. Of course, the first criticisms have already reared their heads and now an important creative in the industry has thrown his hat into the ring.

As promised, Geoff Keighley revealed the name of all the video games that received a nomination and will compete in the various categories at The Game Awards 2023. There are many users who believe that the selection system should be different. Among those people is David Jaffe, creator of God of War.

David Jaffe gives his opinion on The Game Awards 2023 and recommends these settings

In addition to his work as a designer and creative, David Jaffe is known for sharing his outspoken opinion on various topics in the video game industry. After the nominees were announced, he took to his social networks to talk about the award and proposed 3 points that, in his opinion, would improve Geoff Keighley’s ceremony.

First of all, the father of God of War proposes implementing a system that aims to ensure that members of the nomination committees complete at least 50% of a video game. He indicates that people who do not meet that requirement are unable to provide a vote in any of the categories where the game in question appears.

Next, the creative suggests hiring 5 people, each a fan of a type of game such as action, adventure, sports, etc., to play and evaluate less known proposals but that may be important for a category. The objective of this initiative is that, at least, these titles do not go unnoticed by voters and have a chance to be nominated.

Thirdly, David Jaffe criticized the lack of clarity in some categories and gave as an example the way in which the best direction and design awards are grouped into a single category. In this way, he advocates for a more specific separation of categories to better reflect the technical and creative aspects of the nominees.

David Jaffe believes these changes will improve The Game Awards awards

“If the goal is to try to create an awards show that actually does what a lot of these ceremonies claim to do, then I think the 3 steps above are a great way to start (…) I’m just saying, if you want to do it right, you need the previous list, in my opinion,” David Jaffe concluded.

Previously, the creator of God of War praised Starfield and stated that it was one of his favorite video games; However, this title was unable to make it onto the list of the 6 GOTY nominees. “But I mean, who really cares? It’s fun to talk and debate, and it’s always very entertaining to watch Geoff and DICE’s show,” he remarked.

But tell us, what do you think of David Jaffe’s points? Do you think they could be implemented to improve this award? Let us read you in the comments.

