Although, for the moment, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the center of media attention, PlayStation Studios it doesn’t seem to want to rest on its laurels: several sources report that another franchise Sony is ready to announce its next title.

We are talking about God of Warthe excellent action film created by Santa Monica Studios which made a lot of noise with the 2018 reboot and the recent Ragnarok.

According to what was reported by the Spanish resale site Areajugones, Santa Monica would be ready to present the third chapter of the God of War reboot series: the announcement would be expected for the end of 2023.

With such time constraints, several insiders found it plausible that this announcement could come during a truly special event: the GOTY awards ceremony.

The chances of this occurring are high, especially since 2018’s God of War itself took home the award Game of the Year of that year. The Insider Gaming site also confirms this.

If this source turns out to be correct, one of the most awaited contents by fans of the series would probably be missing: the rumored Ragnarok DLC. The right price to pay to have the third chapter in your hands? We’ll find out soon.