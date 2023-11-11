Suara.com – God Bless has once again proven that they are one of the best bands in Indonesia. Through the 50th career anniversary concert, Ahmad Albar (vocals), Ian Antono (guitar), Donny Fatah (bass), Abadi Soesman (keyboards), Fajar Satritama (drums) gave a very beautiful, luxurious and majestic performance accompanied by an orchestra.

Before the concert started, God Bless received a MURI award as the oldest band in Indonesia that is still active today. This award is certainly very appropriate, because you could say that only God Bless can survive and remain productive at the age of half a century.

The concert for 50 years of God Bless’ work took place at Istora Senayan, Central Jakarta on Friday (10/11/2023) evening. (Megapro Communications)

The 50th anniversary God Bless concert took place at the Istora Senayan Stadium, Central Jakarta on Friday (10/11/2023) evening. Hundreds of spectators filled the stadium, not only old people, but also young people.

Through his songs, God Bless has been known for not only providing classy rock music. More than that, the song lyrics and themes they present often describe the atmosphere or social conditions in the country.

Just listen to the songs “Black Ants”, “City Bus”, “Bla Bla Bla”, “Our House”, “The Ballad of a Million Faces” and others. These cool songs were again performed energetically by Ahmad Albar et al in concert, even though almost all of them were over 70 years old (only Fajar Satritama was only 53 years old).

The concert entitled Indofood presents God Bless 50 Years Gold Concert with Tohpati Orchestra started at around 19.30 WIB and opened with a performance by the band Padi with five songs. One of them is entitled “Mystery” which belongs to God Bless.

After Padi’s action, God Bless immediately launched with two songs in a row, “Musisi” and “Bla Bla Bla”. After the second song, Donny Fatah, who was not 100 percent fit due to heart problems, had to rest and was replaced by a substitute.

Next, God Bless performed their hit songs such as “Licking the Sun”, “Cermin”, “March 1989”. In the song “March 1989”, Ahmad Albar gives a message about the Israeli-Palestinian war which is currently attracting world attention.

“We hope that the war will end soon and Palestine will be independent,” which was greeted by screams from the audience.

After the song “March 1989”, the concert took a short break. Apparently, that time was occupied by the team to change the stage concept.

In front of the stage then a large plasma screen appeared and God Bless appeared behind the screen. Meanwhile, the screen displays flashback photos and videos of God Bless from its inception until now.

In this session, God Bless sang their hits in an acoustic format. The songs are “Balada Sejuta Wajah”, “Sayir Kehidupan”, “Sudahla Aku Pergi”, and “Huma di Atas Bukit”.

Nicky Astria (white shirt) and Anggun (blue shirt) enlivened the concert for 50 years of God Bless’ work which took place at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (10/11/2023). (Megapro Communications)

After the acoustic session was finished, the concert continued with guest star appearances. The Kotak Band together with Eet Sjahrani appeared fiercely performing “Street Wolves”. Tantri’s fierce vocals make this song sound so scary.

Kaka Slank then appeared to sing the song “Zakia” which was originally covered in the dangdut genre. With his trademark style, Kaka succeeded in making the song “Zaskia” sound sexier.

The audience roared with the appearance of one of the world divas from Indonesia, Anggun. Wearing a black dress, Anggun looked beautiful and sang the song “Dream” so beautifully.

After Anggun, it was Nicky Astria’s turn to appear cool. This famous lady rocker performed the song “Panggung Sandiwara” energetically. Different from usual, this song is shown to be more upbeat.

Then, Anggun and Nicky Astria together with Ahmad Albar both performed the song “City Bus”. The appearance of the three of them was so broken.

God Bless then returned to appear intact. At the end of the concert, Ahmad Albar et al successively performed the songs “Life”, “Black Ants” and “Rumah Kita”.