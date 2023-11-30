Coffee Stain’s zany video game, Goat Simulator 3will soon be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog on consoles and PC from December 7, 2023. It is a sandbox work in which you impersonateto, precisely, a goat in a world waiting to be discovered.

Inside, in fact, you will impersonate Pilgor, already the protagonist of the first chapter (not the second, since Goat Simulator 3 is the continuation of the first chapter), is preparing to land on the Redmond house service, ready to make a big mess.

