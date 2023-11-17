Goat Simulator 3, developed and published Coffee Stain Studios, is the zany sequel to the first video game in the franchise, now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Epic Games Store). In this sense, the work also arrives on the Valve Corporation platform.

Santiago Ferrero, creative director of Coffee Stain North, he has declared: “We’re really excited to be able to bring Goat Simulator 3 to more players on PC so everyone can experience the GOAT lifestyle. While this may not be the kind of “Steam-y” content that everyone wanted, it is the “Steam-y” content that most of you wanted… Let’s not talk about those first people.”