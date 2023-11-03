The French striker is already an idol of the fans in Milan and is fully integrated into Inzaghi’s group thanks to the person he is, well beyond his contribution on the pitch. Which has already proven to be fundamental

A new habitat. The first episode of the splendid “New Brother” trailer series dedicated to the Nerazzurri’s summer additions and produced by Inter Media House and Paramount+ was dedicated to Marcus Thuram, precisely as the first reinforcement of the club’s transfer market session. The title was Panther Instinct, the instinct of the panther, and in the storytelling concerning the striker of the French national team, three words condensed the meaning of the main challenge for the footballer born in Parma in 1997 when father Lilian played in Emilia. A new habitat, indeed.