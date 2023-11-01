A fantastic stunt at Sportpark De Boshoek. HHC Hardenberg knocks Eredivisionist Heracles Almelo out of the KNVB cup tournament and will be kicked out on Saturday. Jesper Drost made a contribution against his old employer with a striking header.
