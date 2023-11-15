Gmail is one of the most used services on the Internet, with millions of users around the world. You have probably used this email system, however, Google has announced measures that could put your account at risk starting in December 2023.

What changes will Google make?

The colossal company has warned about the accounts that remain inactive, since they represent a risk for the cybersecurity of its users. Given this risk, the company announced that, Starting in December 2023, accounts with two or more years of inactivity may be deleted.

It is important to note that it is not only about the Gmail account, but from the account of all Google services. Let us remember that the same account is linked to all the services that the multinational company offers.

Who is affected by this change?

Google’s new measures do not affect to school and commercial accounts, only to private accounts that have not had activity in 2 years or more.

If you have logged in, checked your email or used any service provided by the company you have nothing to fear, your account is safe.

We recommend keeping your Google accounts active and reviewing them periodically.

