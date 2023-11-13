It goes without saying at this point that with Outlook permission it is Gmail the main email service worldwide, first because it is free and also because Google accounts are associated with Android phones, so it is difficult to compete against the Big G, although there are those who try, such as the Swiss Proton.

This company started offering an alternative email service to Google, which is free but has premium plansand some of them are very top because they even include very high-speed VPN, calendar and even Drive, all encrypted with the maximum privacy available today, and now they have lowered their prices for the month of Black Friday in a campaign widespread offers.

For example, its premium email service has dropped to 3.33 euros per month with the 12-month plan, and includes things with 15GB of storage or the ability to fully customize the address you want to use, with several alias emails that will redirect everything to your tray.

Proton Mail

Proton Mail is a completely private, secure and encrypted email client and service that will allow you to become independent from large corporations.

Other data

That said, the best option they offer, the most complete, is the subscription to Proton Unlimited, which is the true rival to the Google One suite because it includes absolutely everything: email, Drive with 2TB capacity, Calendar and VPN, all encrypted and private, of course.

The price has temporarily dropped to about 8 euros per month for 12 months, although it is true that you have to pay the annual fee in advance, but it is worth it because it is more or less the same price as this 24-month subscription.

Is a paid email worth it? For many reasons, yes

For the use that many people make of email, what Google offers with Gmail is more than enough, but if you don’t want to see ads or are worried that someone could process private data that you send by email, it is better to pay and cover your back.

Besides, Proton Mail allows you to customize the email domain with up to 10 additional addressessomething that in itself for many users can be quite worth it.

However, it is in the most complete package where Proton gives its all, which surpasses its competitors in price and services that are included in the subscription. There are many VPNs but none so far include mail, end-to-end encrypted Drive, and email.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here