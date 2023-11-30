Update 11/30/2023: Google has resolved the technical issue and the service should now work normally

If you sent an email in the last few hours and it wasn’t delivered, you’re not alone. Gmail suffered an outage this Thursday night, forcing Google engineers to take steps to restore the service to operation.

The failures, according to the Google Workspace Status Dashboard, began at 6:31 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and lasted until after 9:00 p.m. During this period of time, the popular email platform was not operating normally.

This is what Google says about the incident

Google says it didn’t take long for its engineers to begin working to fix the problems with the service. In principle, Gmail should already be working normally at this moment, but the firm has given some suggestions after what happened.

“Generally, new emails should not have any problems,” they explain. Regarding emails sent while the service was down, they say that the platform will try to send them again automatically and that they should be delivered “in the next few hours.”

When we talk about Gmail, we are talking about a service with more than 1.8 billion active accounts that is used globally by both users individuals as well as companies, who trust that the emails will arrive on time. But like any service, it can also have problems.

In this case, the company specifies, some users may experience delays of a few minutes when sending emails. Now that the technical issue appears to have been resolved, however, they suggest as an alternative resending undelivered emails.

Images: Solen Feyissa

