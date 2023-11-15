Elaine Haro published a video yesterday Tuesday where he made known the complicated situation that he has been experiencing for a few weeks, because he expressed that You have been a victim of harassment, espionage and intimidation by a person who is part of your work team. Due to this situation, the young actress stressed that today she will release a statement in which she will detail how the events happened.

Although the 20 year old actress debuted on the small screen since 2017it is only now that she begins to be mostly identified by the public, due to her appearance in the bioseries Gloria Trevi “They are me”in which she plays Nayeli, the character who portrays Aline Hernandezone of the young women who, in real life, married Sergio Andrade when she was still a minor and one of the first to accuse the music producer, through the media and in the publication of the book “Glory through hell” (1997).

The young woman is very active on her social networks, as she is in her work life, since recently She debuted as a singer in the regional Mexican genre, in the same way she began as a businesswoman when she launched her clothing line “Lima-Limón.” In this way, Elaine has expanded the number of people who know her, as she has more than a million followers on Instagram, which is why, when He published the video of his complaint, obtained the support of his fans who showed their surprise upon hearing his testimony.

“I have been experiencing a very complicated situation, unfortunately in recent days I have suffered harassment, espionage, intimidation among other inappropriate behaviors by a person very close to my work team, stay tuned because tomorrow I will publish an official statement, November 15, of the events and the group of those responsible,” he expressed in the video.

However, the actress caused intrigue when she mentioned that “the Poet of the song” He had been involved in this situation without his consent, but he did not make it clear which personality he was referring to and whether it was a singer who was nicknamed that way.

Shortly after he uploaded this video, some of his friends from the media expressed their solidarity in the comments of the publication, as was the case of the regional singer Fer Corona, the actress Marijo Mariscal, with whom he shared a cast in the bioseries, and the actresses Daniela Martínez Caballero, Jackie Sauza, Pao Durasso and the musician and son of Susana Zavaleta, Matías Gruener.

This is not the first time that Elaine has gone through an abuse problem, since a few months ago she revealed that her former manager Rulo Sker prevented her from performing a song on stage, snatching the microphone from her, during an event organized by Bandamax, because it was her composition and warned her that she would not allow her to sing her songs again, however, the young woman clarified that It was not a sexual abuse, but a work-related one, and he denied that they had had a romantic relationship while they worked together, as was speculated.

“Yes, I want to clarify, I think it is a very important point to clarify that that person was only a work relationship, nothing more than work, many people began to say that sexual abuse and all that and no, and I am going to clarify it not because of the person , but because it is an issue that I respect too much and I don’t want to play with it. Mine was not sexual abuse, mine was a lack of respect for my career, for me, and that he did not do it appropriately, he does not He could have told me downstairs, because when he took the microphone away from me it was not correct and yes, I was scared, it was a strong moment,” he said in “The Corner of Scoops.”

