In the 80s James Hansenscientist of Nasa, raised a crucial alarm on climate change to the US Congress, warning the world about the greenhouse effect. One today research led by Hansen himself, states that global warming is accelerating faster than previously understood.

High climate sensitivity and a greater Faustian debt are a double whammy. We need to cool off the planet to maintain shorelines and a propitious climate. That requires a better understanding of the home planet and appropriate observations. See Home Planet: https://t.co/U0ZaSRb2DU pic.twitter.com/ESTq1vJLJB — James Edward Hansen (@DrJamesEHansen) October 27, 2023

This alarming acceleration of global warming would lead the world to surpass the internationally agreed 1.5°C threshold established by the Paris climate agreement much sooner than expected. Hansen stated that there is ahuge amount of global warming “coming soon” due to the continuous burning of fossil fuels and that the Earth is “very sensitive” to the impacts of this phenomenon – much more sensitive than the best estimates established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations.

The scientist emphasizes that it imbalance between energy entering and exiting the Earth has “significantly increased,” nearly doubling in the last decade. This increase, he warned, could spell disaster sea ​​level rise for coastal cities around the world.

The new research, which includes work by Hansen and several other scientists, argues that this imbalance, the Earth’s increased climate sensitivity and the reduction in pollution caused by shipping, which has reduced the amount of sulfur particles transported by air that reflect incoming sunlight are causing an escalation of global warming.

“We are in the initial phase of aclimate emergency“, warns the document. “Such acceleration is dangerous in a climate system that is already far from equilibrium. Reversing the trend is essential – we need to cool the planet – to preserve coastlines and save the world’s coastal cities.”

The solutions to try to remedy this situation, according to the study, are mainly two: one is to create a global tax on carbon and the other, decidedly more difficult to implement, is to cool the Earth’s atmosphere with geoengineering by introducing intentionally sulphur. Finally, according to Hansen, the current political crises represent an opportunity for a reset, especially if young people are able to understand how serious the situation is.