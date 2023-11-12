The leaks in Hollywood attack Gladiator 2 this time. And it seems that the sequel is going to have a great and epic scene… From real events!

They have leaked a great scene from Gladiator 2. The long-awaited gladiator sequel directed by Ridley Scott has generated great excitement since its development was announced in 2001. Although the production has faced various challenges and delays, the latest revelation promises to excite fans. In an interview with The New Yorker, Ridley Scott shared details of an epic scene involving baboons. In fact, he provided an intriguing preview of what’s to come.

The Gladiator 2 production was affected by the recent actors’ strike. Which led to a temporary pause in filming. Despite these setbacks, Ridley Scott has maintained his enthusiasm and has used the time to reveal some interesting aspects of the film. According to the director, the film will feature a scene in which Lucius, played by Paul Mescal, will face a herd of baboons. A sequence that will have a huge and gigantic film behind it.

A scene based on real events… From the present!

Ridley Scott’s reveal has left fans intrigued. After all, This battle between Lucilla’s adult son and the baboons is expected to add a unique and exciting element to the plot of Gladiator 2.. Ridley Scott explained that the inspiration for this scene came from images of baboons attacking tourists in Johannesburg, South Africa. Apparently, these primates are famous for their fearless behavior and challenging interactions with humans.

The Gladiator 2 movie, scheduled for release in 2024, will follow the story of Lucius, Lucilla’s adult son, who embarks on a journey following in the footsteps of Maximus, the iconic character played by Russell Crowe in the original film. In the first installment, Máximo faces Tigris of Gaul and tigers. And now his successor, Lucius, will face the baboon threat in Ancient Rome. Of course, the film is going to have a truly controversial reception.

Fuente: The New Yorker