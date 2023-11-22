Denpasar Voice – The Brazilian Thai coach, Mano Polking, was officially fired by the Football Federation of Thailand (FAT) from his coaching position for the White Elephant Senior Team.

In fact, Mano Polking has given two AFF Cup trophies to Thailand. It is noted that the Brazilian coach won the 2020 and 2022 editions of the AFF Cup.

Apart from that, Mano Polking also succeeded in bringing Thailand to a 3-1 win over Singapore in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

However, Mano Polking’s squad’s victory over Singapore did not change the Thai football federation’s mind in the slightest.

FAT still fired Mano Polking as head coach of the Thai national team even though he had awarded three points in the 2026 world cup qualifiers.

The reason FAT fired Mano Polking was because Thailand wanted to be successful at the Asian level, so Mano was deemed no longer suitable.

“Nuanphan Lamsam, war manager of the Elephants Army, announced Mano Polking’s separation from the head coach after his performance in the first 2 World Cup qualifying matches did not go according to target,” wrote the official Instagram account of the Thai federation, @Changsuek. (*/Rizal)