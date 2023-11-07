Preview at EICMA of the second topcase of the line, 42 litres, and the definitive version of the angled right side suitcase, the first of its kind from GIVI

November 7, 2023

The OUTBACK EVO suitcases, available with a natural finish and painted in black, represent a leap forward in the aluminum suitcase segment. They are Made in Italy, have many dedicated complementary accessories and a resistance to stress never achieved before.

The first part of the range was presented at the last edition of EICMA and again the 2023 Milan Motor Show will have the task of hosting the long-awaited update. Adding to the 58-litre topcase and the pair of 37-litre side cases are a second 42-litre top case and a new 33-litre right side case.

TOPCASE TREKKER OUTBACK EVO 42A e 42B

The new 42 liter maintains all the technical characteristics of the larger model, starting from the attachment system to the motorbike: the MONOKEY. What naturally unites the two is also the aesthetic line, which showcases new and functional corners that allow you to eliminate the strap loops and make the attachment to the tubular handles safer.

Designed for the Maxi enduro and Adventure segments, it offers space that allows you to stow a modular or full-face helmet. The lid has a frictionable rotation system (Adjustable Resistance Hing System) which allows you to adjust the closing speed as desired, avoiding inconveniences when stopping on slopes.

For the OUTBACK EVO 42A/B, GIVI has designed a rich set of optional accessories that allow targeted customization.

SIDE CUT TREKKER OUTBACK EVO 33A and 33B

The missing suitcase! its “double bottom” makes it specific for mounting on motorbikes equipped with a high exhaust on the right side, which includes several Adventure and Maxi enduro bikes. The 33 liter can therefore be purchased individually but can be paired with a 37 liter side one.

The 4 liters of internal space lost to obtain the bevel translate into an advantage if we shift attention to the positioning of the load, which is closer to the central axis, and respects the regulations in force regarding the maximum width of the motorcycle.

Structure design aside, the new notched case takes all the technical equipment from the standard 37 liter suitcase that makes this line the top of the range of GIVI’s aluminum proposals. From the lid rotation system (Detachable Lid System), reinforced in stainless steel, which allows you to define its lock and complete removal of the same… to the hook system (Hold it Active System) which allows you to tilt it without having to completely unhook it from the support side, making it easier to open the lid in the presence of a topcase.

The notched suitcase is mounted exclusively on dedicated frames with the abbreviation PLOS_ _ _ CAM. The bikes that can use it at the moment are Suzuki V-Strom 800, BMW R1200/1250 GS, Africa Twin 1100. But other models will be added to the list over the next few months.

PRICES TO THE PUBLIC FULL RANGE

OBKE58A 58 lt topcase in natural aluminum – Amount €542.00

OBKE58B 58 lt topcase in black painted aluminum – Amount €594.00

OBKES42A (New) 42 lt topcase, in natural aluminum – Amount €424.00

OBKES42B (New) 42 lt topcase, in black painted aluminum – Amount €468.00

OBKE37AR/BL 37 lt side case in natural aluminum – Amount €432.00

OBKES33AR (New) 33 lt right side case, in natural aluminum – Amount €432.00

OBKES33BR (New) 33 liter right side case, in black painted aluminum – Amount €465.00

GIVI at EICMA with the Trekker Outback Evo