Suara.com – YouTuber Atta Halilintar is very grateful to celebgram Fujianti Utami or Fuji, for the birthday gift he gave him.

Through their daily vlog, Atta Halilintar and his wife, Aurel Hermansyah, shared the moment they opened several birthday gifts from fellow celebrities.

Of the many gifts he received, Atta Halilintar only showed a small portion. The gifts he showed included gifts from his younger brother, Tariq Halilintar, and Fuji. Fuji is Tariq’s ex-girlfriend who is now in love with Aaliyah Massaid.

In the gift wrap, Fuji gave a message containing happy birthday wishes for Atta Halilintar.

“Happy birthday, Bang Atta, Fuji. See, from Fuji,” said Atta Halilintar while opening the wrapper for the luxury Louis Vuitton brand.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (Instagram/@attahalilintar)

It turned out that Fuji gave a perfume wrapped in a long white box.

“Wow, perfume guys,” said Atta Halilintar happily.

Netizens praised Fuji’s attitude in giving Atta Haliilntar a luxurious gift. They are also grateful that Fuji is still in touch even though he has broken up with Tariq Halilintar.

“Thank God, Bang Atta and Aurel’s families are still in touch,” praised @Nur***, quoted from @akunrandomviral’s TikTok upload on Saturday (26/11/2023).

“Because Bang Atta also played a role in making Fuji like this. That’s why they still maintain their friendship,” said @riri***.

“Fuji is really cool,” said @sutinah ***.

Atta Halilintar’s relationship with Fuji was close like brothers while the celebrity was still dating Tariq Halilintar.

However, since Tariq Halilintar and Fuji broke up, they are no longer as close as before, although they still greet each other when they meet at the same event.

On the other hand, the Halilintar family is now close to Aaliyah Massaid. Reza Artamevia’s daughter is rumored to be Tariq Halilintar’s current girlfriend.