After a long wait, the reveal of the new installment of Grand Theft Auto, unofficially known as Grand Theft Auto VI, is very close. Given the imminent announcement, it seems that Rockstar Games is already carrying out the relevant preparations, which could mean the end of a popular platform.

Specifically, new clues seem to suggest that the Social Cluban app that offers exclusive benefits to Rockstar Games fans, could undergo significant changes, or even disappear.

Social Club, the Rockstar Games platform, could have its days numbered

These theories originated from the user’s publication @videotechuk, who discovered that all references to the digital platform were removed from the developer studio’s website. In many instances, it replaced “Social Club” for simply “Rockstar Games”.

Although it seems like a subtle and unimportant change, this finding could mean several things. First of all, it is likely that the platform, which has been active since 2008, change name o receive significant adjustments. On the other hand, it is theorized that the company could get rid of the platform ahead of the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar Games could replace or eliminate the Social Club, is GTA VI the cause?

According to reports, it seems that a large part of the functionalities of the free service were integrated into the Rockstar Games website.

At this time, it is possible to access the Social Club and use all functions normally. In case this service is about to receive major changes or become unavailable, the company will likely share a statement where reveal all the details.

All references to the Social Club have been removed from the main Rockstar website.

What is Social Club and what is it for?

The Social Club is a free service that debuted in 2008. Since its release, it has been compatible with the studio’s releases, such as Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto V, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.

According to the website, this platform already has more than 200 million members worldwide. Its main attraction is to offer additional functions, as it allows you to manage groups, customize GTA car license plates, share images, track statistics, etc.

But tell us, do you use that platform? Do you think it is necessary? Do you think the imminent announcement of GTA VI is the cause of these changes? Let us read you in the comments.

