Moisés has one of the best statistics among the Pasapalabra contestants in Where Are They?. It is a test that he does very well, but that does not prevent him from having afternoons in which he makes mistakes as agonizing as in this program. Roberto Leal told him: “Just a second!”

The presenter has given him a choice between two green varieties: the Riojan has chosen the emerald, leaving Óscar with the bottle. Neus Sanz was very pleased because the choice coincides with the earrings he wears and also with the necklace: “A gift from my mother,” he revealed.

What the orange team has found after the numbers are names of precious stones. His brilliance has dazzled them until the end because it was not until the last breath that Moisés managed to complete the panel. In extremis, he has managed to make his final color hope green because, as Roberto has said, “they have not lost it at any time.” Relive this agonizing moment in the video!