Giuseppina Di Foggia, this is the manager who leads Terna

She is the first woman to lead a state-owned company since Marisa Bellisario. It was 1981 when the manager born in the province of Cuneo took over the leadership of Italtel. Over 40 years later Giuseppina Di Foggia becomes CEO of Terna, the Italian company that deals with electricity transmission networks. And the hope is that the path of the new number one of the former “offshoot” of Enel will be similar to that of Bellisario. Of course, the context is different: the Piedmontese manager arrived in 1981 to take over the management of Italtel, large parastatal industrial group of 30 electromechanical companies with around 30,000 employees, then in serious crisis and in need of restructuring. The group then had a turnover of 503 billion lire a year, making a loss over 2,000. The plan she proposed and followed, which involved the launch of new projects and the replacement of management, transformed the group into a modern company. Thus, in just three years, she increased her turnover to 1,300 billion lire, also producing a notable surplus. For this work he obtained the consent of the unionswho had previously been dubious of its restructuring plan.

Read also: Terna, EBITDA of 1.5 billion euros in the first nine months of 2023

Terna, on the other hand, closed its financial statements from 2011 onwards with a growing profit. In ten financial years, from 2013 to 2022, it made profits of 6.8 billion. However, Di Foggia started off on the right foot. The balance sheet for the first nine months of the year closed with Ebitda which, for the first time in the history of the Group, exceeded 1.5 billion euros, slightly higher than the investments which reached 1.433 billion. A good starting point for a manager who has a long and important history, especially in the world of telecommunications. Born in Rome on 16 July 1969, Di Foggia graduated in electronic engineering from La Sapienza University of Rome, and she then obtained a master’s degree in United States in Professional Project Management from Stevens Institute of Technology.

Read also: Terna, USA: two agreements signed to promote Italian innovation

Before joining Terna, Di Foggia led the Italian division of Nokia, a Finnish giant known initially for mobile phones and now for network infrastructure services. During your tenure as CEO and vice president of the Finnish company’s Italian branch, from 2020 to May 2023, you significantly contributed to the growth of the business, with turnover growing to over 300 million euros. Before that, Giuseppina Di Foggia spent over two decades working in research and development, project management roles and operational and strategic management. His path began with research projects funded by the European Union for the creation of the third generation (3G) mobile network. In 1998, she joined Lucent Technologies Bell Labs Innovations, which later became Alcatel-Lucent in 2006 and finally Nokia in 2016.

Read also: Terna: Danilo Del Gaizo appointed new Director of Corporate Affairs

In addition to his business successes, Di Foggia has also demonstrated strong social and institutional commitment. Currently, he holds the role of President of the Board of Directors of GPi Spa and is part of the Board of Directors of Assolombarda. Furthermore, he is on the Board of Directors of the Luiss Business School and has been part of the Advisory Board of Sole24Ore Formazione since October this year. His presence on the Board of Directors of Cefriel, the digital innovation center of the Polytechnic of Milan, testifies to his interest in innovation and digital research.

One aspect of Giuseppina Di Foggia’s personality is her constant interest in issues related to young people and work. She has promoted and supported numerous digital literacy programs and worked to bring students together to STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). In a statement released to Formiche.net in November 2022, reached out to young people encouraging them to challenge prejudices and pursue their talents, especially in STEM fields. His passion for technology has never excluded other interests. In an interview, she revealed that she had nurtured the dream of becoming a singer like Whitney Houston and she has always had a passionate inclination for the world of fashion and designers like Armani. This versatility of interests reflects her eclectic personality and her ability to balance passion and expertise in different fields. In 2021, she was awarded the title of Cavaliere del Lavoro of the Italian Republic for his contribution in the field of information and communication technologies. In 2022, he received the prestigious Margutta Prize, recognition of his creativity and intellectual fruitfulness in the business sector.

It should be noted that Di Foggia did not revolutionize Terna’s structure, but proceeded with a change of weight. Massimiliano Paolucci, who had been at the helm of communications since 2020, was first assigned to another role and is leaving the company. In his place, albeit on an interim basis, David Massey. An “alien” compared to the varied world of our country’s external relationswith a degree in Music and Letters from Surrey University and ten years of experience in various United Nations organizations, first as a consultant for the World Food Program and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.

If we exclude the affair Stefano Donnarumma, who ended up “crushed” by the logic of division of seats within the majoritythe CEOs of Terna – which until 2005 was an integral part of Enel – have definitely made a “career”. Flavio Cattaneo, at the helm for three terms, was then at the helm of Tim and Italo, before becoming CEO of Enel. His successor, Matteo Del Fante, is today head of the Post Office (the largest employer in Italy) and was on the short list to become CEO of Generali on Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone’s list. And Luigi Ferraris is today at the helm of those railways that hold the largest part of the Pnrr’s capital to spend. In short, Terna is a large company that allows those who lead it to enter the empyrean of managers. Who knows, in a few years, we won’t be talking about Di Foggia as the first female manager to have been at the head of more than one investee company?

Subscribe to the newsletter