The paradox. Giovanni Copioli is a motorcyclist, “geographical” and passionate. Practitioner. Even before he was in the studio or office, his friends used to meet him on the mule tracks, often during races. Now that he is president, to see him on a motorcycle you have to be very lucky. Being president is a responsibility that doesn’t allow for downtime, or even too much free time. So, now that he is President, he manages to go on motorbikes much less, rarely.

Not that he feels unfortunate, at most just regretful. The lucky ones are in fact all of us, who have elected a motorcyclist president as our leader, I would dare to write motorcyclist president, even eliminating that hyphen which is still a spacer.

Giovanni Copioli, president since 2017 (and FIM vice-president) has strengthened the Team and the schemes, he has taken to the field on every type of “terrain”, from mule tracks to the even less easy… institutional and political tables. In addition to those of the MotoGP Champions League, the Federation of his mandates can boast a stratospheric list of Champions, from the golden age. The activity is also constantly focused on the problems, often against urgently practical backgrounds, of less “flashy” topics such as Motorcycle Tourism, the Era, urban and road mobility (also in the regulatory and code version).

We can speak, with good reason, of a profitable 360° commitment!