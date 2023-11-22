Renderings of possible prototypes, found on Chinese registration documents, are popping up online. How close is Gilera’s return?

November 22, 2023

For over a year there has been talk with some insistence about the return of the Gilera brand to the market. The Arcore brand is part of the same Piaggio galaxy that includes Moto Guzzi and Aprilia, without forgetting Laverda, another name not currently actively present on the market.

The rumors of Gilera’s return were also fueled by some spy photos depicting a family motorbike parked near the Zongshen headquarters in China. For those who don’t know, Zongshen Piaggio Foshan Motorcycle, is the joint venture of the Piaggio Group and Zongshen Industry which produces some Piaggio and Aprilia vehicles, as well as its own specific range. Some of its vehicles do not or will not see our market even if at EICMA 2023 the presence of Zonsen (new brand name) brought its Cyclone brand to the fore with the Adventure RX650 and the RE5 roadster.

Those spy photos have now been followed – more than a year later – by some renderings published by colleagues at Cycleworld (which came to us thanks to the Chinese approval documents) which show two different versions of that bike which is decidedly derived from the Aprilia Shiver 900 (or in any case from the platform that the naked shared with the Dorsoduro 900) in the frame and in 900 cc V-twin engine, not to mention the superstructures. Motorcycle which has never been updated to Euro 5 regulations and for this reason placed out of the price lists, but which under the brand Gilera (which we see in the patent drawings of a Zonsen engine apparently very similar to the one supplied to the Shiver, an engine later exhibited with the same brands at the Chinese Motor Show in Chongqing, emerging from the crankcases in the spy photos) could revive a second youth, especially in the markets oriental.

Why two different versions? It is very unlikely that the Gilera-Zonsen could be offered in two different versions on the market – if and when it reaches production – but rather it seems possible that the second version with a more modern headlight unit and different conveyors (for almost everything else the two setups appear identical) wants to renew a look that was still conceived at least a decade ago and where under-seat exhausts (now rare in nowadays production) reigned supreme.

It is known that Zonsen, with the Cyclone brand, is about to bring the RA9, a power cruiser presented a couple of years ago as a concept and based on the same platform as the Shiver 900, but the – presumed – Gilera would be a very different motorbike and the same use of the Arcore brand could more easily open the door to international markets . Currently there are no official statements or confirmations from Zonsen, reason why it is very difficult to imagine if and when we will see the hypothetical Gilera 900 in its definitive form.