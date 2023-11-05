SALVATION CLASH – “For us they are all direct clashes, every match involves sacrifice and determination: from this point of view I can’t reproach the boys for anything. To stay in Serie A we need to iron out the details and always remain clear-headed. Today too many imperfections, I think we liked the reaction and we have to start from this. We will be ready in front of our audience.”

SU GUDMUNDSSON E MALINOVSKYJ – “I don’t look for or create alibis, I try to make everyone feel important. There were some absences but we move forward. Gudmundsson cross and delight, he scored a great goal but lost a bloody ball. We’re keeping him close, he makes the difference. My choices were a bit forced given the choices made in the Italian Cup match. I had to adapt Ruslan in that area of ​​the pitch, he played well but he will be able to give more when he is in top condition.”

November 5 – 5.33pm

