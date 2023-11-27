loading…

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid slammed Israel for being “the only country that takes children as prisoners of war.”

Her Instagram post came as Palestinian children were released from Israeli military custody as part of the terms of a ceasefire with Hamas fighters.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire starting on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The deal includes the release of 150 Palestinians who had been detained by Israeli colonial forces in the West Bank.

All of the children were court-martialled or detained without charge or trial. About 50 Israeli prisoners of war will also be freed as part of the deal.

Referring to videos circulating on social media of Palestinian children reuniting with their families after being detained for months and years, Hadid condemned Israel for its ill-treatment and torture of children.

“Kidnapping, raping, humiliating, torturing, killing Palestinians. Years before October 7, 2023,” Hadid wrote.

His post included a photo of Ahmad Mansara, a Palestinian who has been detained by Israel since he was 13 years old, and spent most of his time in solitary confinement.

Manasra was arrested in 2015. He and his 15-year-old cousin were accused of stabbing two Israelis in the illegal Pisgat Ze’ev settlement in the occupied West Bank.