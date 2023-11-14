Suara.com – The pair of presidential and vice presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka received serial number 2 for the 2024 presidential election. Responding to this number, neither Prabowo nor Gibran provided any comments.

Both of them merely made gestures when leaving the office of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) after taking part in the candidate pair serial number drawing event.

Prabowo only gave two thumbs up when asked by journalists. At first glance, Prabowo’s two thumbs up meant “good”.

Meanwhile, Gibran only raised two fingers to symbolize the serial number of the candidate pair he had received.

The two then walked towards their respective cars. Prabowo rode in a white Toyota Alphard, while Gibran rode in a black Toyota Innova.

Immediately use Pin Number 2

Prabowo and Gibran immediately wore pin number 2. The pin was pinned to the blue shirt on the left chest that they were wearing.

Prabowo-Gibran wore the pins shortly after the drawing of serial numbers for presidential and vice presidential candidates by the Indonesian KPU.

As a result, the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar got serial number 1. Then, the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka had serial number 2. Lastly, the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD had serial number 3.

This is based on the drawing carried out in the KPU open plenary session at the KPU yard, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

“Thus, the serial numbers for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for 2024 are serial number one for the candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, serial number two for Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and serial number three for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD,” said Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office.