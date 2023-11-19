Suara.com – Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka stated that he was ready to prove the authenticity of his diploma amidst the emerging issue of fake diplomas. President Joko Widodo’s eldest son admitted that he would bring his diploma to show and prove its authenticity in front of the media.

“It’s okay, tomorrow media friends as usual, at 7 am at City Hall (Solo). Then I’ll bring my diploma, okay? Just check, whether it’s real or fake,” said Gibran at the Mata Najwa 13th Anniversary event at the Park Ismail Marzuki, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (19/11/2023) evening.

The Mayor of Solo also stated his readiness to pay for transportation to Singapore to ensure the authenticity of the diploma at the place where he studied.

“If you don’t believe me, I’ll order a ticket to Singapore and come to the school,” said Gibran.

Accused of being fake

This accusation regarding fake diplomas was first made by social media activist Doctor Tifa. Through the Twitter account or

“Bran @gibran_tweet, your course certificate is from Insearch UTS, try not to look at it. As far as I know, Insearch means a program or course to prepare for entering UTS,” wrote Doctor Tifa as quoted on Thursday (16/11/2023).

In his tweet, @DokterTifa also uploaded a photo of a certificate from the Directorate General of Primary and Secondary Education, Ministry of Education and Culture Number: 9149/D.DI/KS/2019.

In the letter was written a statement that Gibran Rakabuming Raka had completed Grade 12 education at UTS Insearch, Sydney, Australia in 2006.

“The person concerned is considered to have knowledge equivalent to graduating from a Vocational High School (SMK) specializing in Accounting and Finance in Indonesia,” wrote the letter.

Meanwhile Plt. The Director General of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nizam, has confirmed that Gibran has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Bradford, Singapore. According to him, the diploma was issued in Singapore on November 14 2010.