Suara.com – The prospective vice presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM), Gibran Rakabuming Raka, admitted that recently he often received insults from haters. Not only that, there is also a lot of hoax news related to him.

“It is true that in the last few months we have had hoax attacks and insinuations,” said Gibran, during the Repnas declaration, in the SCBD area, South Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023) evening.

However, Gibran asked his supporters not to respond to this issue which was widespread on social media.

“But I remind Repnas friends not to respond,” said Gibran.

Gibran thinks there is no need to repay evil with evil. What Prabowo-Gibran supporters need to do is respond to hoax news with a smile.

“Just smile,” said Gibran.

Previously, thousands of people calling themselves National Young Entrepreneur Volunteers (Repnas) declared themselves as volunteers for the vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Thousands of volunteers have filled the hall at Bengkel Space SCBD since the afternoon. Based on the pamphlets distributed, the event started at 17.00 WIB.

However, Gibran only arrived at around 19.40 WIB. Gibran arrived alone, he was not accompanied by Prabowo Subianto.

The volunteers cheered loudly to welcome Gibran, who was wearing a light blue shirt.

With his shirt sleeves rolled up, Gibran was also busy shaking hands with the volunteers who reached out.