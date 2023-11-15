Suara.com – Two of President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi’s children who are now on the political path, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep, are back in the spotlight.

This happened when the two of them approached the General Chair of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) who was present at taking the serial numbers of the presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU Office on Tuesday (15/11/2023) evening.

At that time, it was captured on videotape, Kaesang sat cross-legged in front of Megawati while talking.

The video clip then went viral with various negative narratives which even went so far as to say that Megawati did not accept Kaesang. Regarding this, Gibran then responded.

“We’ve always been like that with Mrs. Mega. So there’s no rejection, no matter what. It’s impossible for there to be any rejection, so don’t believe the clipped videos circulating on social media,” Gibran was quoted as saying. SuaraSurakarta.idWednesday (15/11/2023).

Not only that, Gibran stated that they were well received by the coalition carrying Ganjar-Mahfud in the 2024 presidential election.

“There was no rejection once again. The three of us were well received, like Pak Prabowo and Pak Sandi are still very good,” he continued.

Gibran also dismissed the notion that Megawati was arrogant. According to the Mayor of Surakarta, Megawati is very kind and accepts everything.

“No, no, he’s very kind, he still accepts us. From me, Kaesang, Pak Prabowo, everything is accepted. There’s no such thing as rejection,” he explained.

Kaesang and Megawati (Collage/TikTok)

Not only that, Gibran stated that before the event, the atmosphere was very fluid and warm. There is even an agenda for eating together with rice liwet dishes.

“Before yesterday’s event, everyone was eating nasi liwet and the atmosphere was very light,” he said.

Previously it was reported that the Executive Director of Indonesia Political Opinion (IPO), Dedi Kurnia Syah, considered that the actions of Jokowi’s two sons were normal in the Javanese traditional environment.

According to him, Megawati is an instrumental figure in the career and political life of the Jokowi family. Even though it is common in Javanese culture, Dedi believes that there could be other interpretations to those shown by Gibran and Kaesang when taking serial numbers at the KPU.

Dedi stated that Gibran and Kaesang’s actions were very likely at the direction of their father, namely President Jokowi.

“On the political stage, this action could have other meanings, it is not impossible for Gibran and Kaesang to receive direction from Jokowi’s political technicians,” said Dedi when contacted, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Moreover, what Gibran and Kaesang did could be propaganda.

“Where Gibran’s sungkem has become propaganda material where the Jokowi family upholds personal etiquette, the Indonesian public is easily touched by such things. Moreover, the sungkem is done when everyone is formally prepared, if the sungkem is natural, it has been done since the beginning of the second meeting parties,” he said.

Not only that, he said, sungkem carried out at the right moment would certainly be a good thing to take advantage of.

“The sungkem which is carried out when everyone is preparing to become spectators, is good theatricality, and of course it is also well documented,” he said.