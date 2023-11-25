The New Zealander leads with 6 cents on Hector and 8 on Gut. The blue at 21 cents, then Shiffrin and Brignone. Second heat from 7pm

The American trip of the Ski World Cup opens in Killington (Vermont) with the women’s giant slalom. At the end of the first heat, the New Zealander Alice Robinson, a giant slalom specialist (3 victories in CdM) but who hasn’t seen the podium for almost two years (the last time was before her in Lenzerheide in March 2021), is in command. Very tight race with six athletes within half a second: Sara Hector is six hundredths of a second behind Robinson, Lara Gut – winner of the first race of the season in Soelden – eight. Then three other big names who can aim to win.

bassino and brignone

—

In fact, fourth is our Marta Bassino – fifth in the opening giant slalom in Soelden – just 21 hundredths from the top, two less than the American Mikaela Shiffrin. Sixth is the other Italian Federica Brignone, 48 hundredths of a second from Robinson and already second in the previous giant slalom on Rettenbach.

The others

—

Eighth is Petra Vlhova, almost a second behind, fourteenth Sofia Goggia at 1″57, twenty-seventh and qualified Lara Colturi, daughter of Daniela Ceccarelli, who runs for Albania. Second heat at 7pm Italian time. Out of the thirty Roberta Melesi (31), Elisa Platino (39) and Asja Zenere (39), Beatrice Sola (50) and Laura Pirovano (50).

November 25, 2023 (modified November 25, 2023 | 5:37 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED