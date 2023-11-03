The horizon of electric mobility has just experienced a technological milestone that could change the rules of the game. The Israeli startup StoreDot has announced a breakthrough that could solve one of the industry’s big problems: electric car batteries that resist degradationeven under the stress of ultra-fast loads.

Las new XFC battery cells from Store Dot They are specifically designed to address one of the most significant challenges in the mass adoption of electric vehicles: charging speed and battery durability.

These batteries are designed to deliver extreme charging speed without compromising battery longevity, making them ideal for drivers looking for fast, efficient charging without worrying about long-term wear and tear on the battery.

The hopeful promise emerges from a series of meticulous testswhere StoreDot battery cells supported 1,000 extreme load cycles without showing signs of wear. In a context where every second counts, and costs, imagine recharging from 10 to 80 percent in just 10 minutes—enough time to enjoy a coffee—while the battery does not suffer at all.

And EVs do not only live on speed and fast charging: durability is a treasure. Every detail is important at this time of transition: the tires, the assistance service, the financial aid, the charging points, the temperature resistance or even the bodywork and elements of the vehicle.

Strategic alliances and optimized XFC cell batteries for Volvo

Now, the revolution that StoreDot poses does not end here, it has forged strategic alliances with industry giants such as Daimler, VinFast, Polestar and Ola Electric.

Volvo, one of the strategic investors in StoreDot, has sealed an agreement to develop optimized XFC cells for its future electric vehicles and the first tests are scheduled for next year.

Definitely, StoreDot’s XFC cells may be a crucial component for the future of electric mobility. They could make electric vehicles even more competitive in terms of charging speed and battery durability compared to other alternatives. This paves the way for wider adoption of electric vehicles.