The Swiss also wins in America after the success in Solden. Robinson second ahead of Mikaela. Goggia ninth, Colturi twelfth and for the first time in the top 15

The second giant slalom of the season, on the American snows of Killington (Vermont), was also won by the eternal Lara Gut, who reached 39 career victories (7 in giant slalom): for the Swiss, married to the former footballer Valon Behrami, it was the second consecutive victory of the season after the inaugural triumph in Solden. On the podium Alice Robinson, leading after the first heat, and Mikaela Schiffrin, who continues to “argue” with Killington, where she has never won. Marta Bassino was out, having finished the first heat just 21 hundredths behind the leader Robinson: the Piedmontese slipped after a few doors at the start of the second.

The others

—

A mistake at the end betrayed Federica Brignone, sixth after the first heat and in the same position at the end of the race. Brilliant in the USA Sofia Goggia: the Italian sprinter, ninth, returns to the top 10 in a giant cup after almost three years (she was seventh at Plan de Corones in January 2021). Another comforting result for Lara Colturi: the 17-year-old daughter of Daniela Ceccarelli, who competes for Albania, finishes twelfth and enters the top 15 for the first time in her career, after an amazing recovery from 27th place in the first heat.

November 25th – 8pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED