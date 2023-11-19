Dark Horse will publish next year a limited series of comics that will connect Ghostbusters: Afterlife with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the new film in the saga.

A few days after the premiere of first trailer from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the publisher Dark Horse has announced a limited series comics that will take place between Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the new movieto explain what happened in between.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in 2021, as a direct sequel to Ghostbusters 2 1989 and, after the events experienced in Oklahomathe Ghostbusters team will return to NY in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2024.

Dark Horse will publish a total of four comics Ghostbusters: Back in Townwhich will take a year and a half after what happened in Beyond. His story has been created by Greg Pak and written by David M. Booherwhile Blue Delliquanti has been in charge of illustrating it and Mildred Louis to color it.

Besides, Jason Reitmanthe director and co-writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlifewho has returned to work on the script for frozen empiresupervised the Back in Town comic, so we can expect a plot faithful to that of the films.

“It has been exciting to collaborate with this incredible group of artists and storytellers on new chapters of the proton jungle,” said Jason Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will have a prequel comic

Ghostbusters: Back in Town will tell us how Callie, Gary, Trevor y Phoebe this mudan al TriBeCa Fire Station from New York where it all began, preparing to take the reins of the family business Spengler and face new paranormal threats.

The first volume of the comic Ghostbusters will go on sale next March 27, 2024, coinciding with the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The other three volumes of the series will be published later.