Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed it is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most authentic and unmissable experiences for any fan of the iconic Ghostbusters. The game, available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Ecto Editionwhich includes everything that was present in the original version (including DLC) plus new additional content that introduces a expanded offline component. Will this new version of the game, released a year after the original, be worth the price of admission?

“Are you a God?”

This latest multiplayer project by Illfonic, the development team, does not differ much from previous projects such as Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Basically, Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed is one Asymmetric PvP which he sees collide four players against one. One person plays as the ghost and the other four play as their customized Ghostbusters (the result of a editor anything but profound and varied). The selection of the player who will take on the role – or ectoplasm – of the ghost is random.

If you have never tried the original version of the title, according to this brief description of the gameplay, it is likely that you have already understood what to expect: the quattro Ghostbusters they will have to try to trap the ghost and remove the magical relics present in the game map, while the ghost will have to try to sow chaos and bring the percentage of infestation of the building to the maximum. Among the tasks of our ghostbuster we will have to reassure the civilians present on the game map and not do too much damage, given that for each broken object the monetary amount will be deducted from the final bill. There is also some side content, such as bounties or random story events that are mostly PvE in nature. At the end of each mission the player will receive experience points that can be used for improve the equipment.

Among the positive aspects of the operation it should be highlighted that Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed takes place after the events of Ghostbusters Legacy, the last chapter of the series. Added to this is the presence of Dan Aykroyd ed Ernie Hudsonwho dub respectively Ray e Winstonthe iconic Ghostbusters of the film saga. Niente Bill Murray though. Furthermore, the study that the development team has done regarding the films in the series is clear, given that all the visual and sound effects of the tools used are identical to what is seen on the big screen. Besides this, several mapsare based on film locations.

Although the game is structured to be played in multiplayer, the player can choose whether play with and against bots. The downside of this is that, in single player, the gameplay works significantly less due to the suboptimal artificial intelligence of the teammates and the ghost. In any case, if you intend to tackle the title alone it is better not to expect high replayability. Additionally, the game does not feature split-screen play, so playing multiplayer will require each player to play the title on their own console for multiplayer mode. Luckily cross-play is presentwhich makes this lack less frustrating.

As regards the technical aspect, however, the porting of Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed on Nintendo Switch is less disastrous than expected, on the contrary. Although the levels of the previous versions are not reached and they had to be reached different compromisesthe title scrolls to 30 frames per second without too many hitches (with some exceptions) and the technical sector is clean, apart from some glitches.

When someone asks you if you are a God, you must tell them “yes”!

Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition has as its main advantage, like the original version, that of make the player feel like a Ghostbuster like no other game has ever done in the past. Although from a narrative point of view it cannot compete with Ghostbusters: The Video Game of 2009, in terms of gameplay gives many more satisfactions, especially to a pure, die-hard fan of the franchise. As mentioned, however, on a narrative level the title is rather sparse and, once the game events are over, there will be very little left to do. Having underlined this problematic aspect of the operation, it still remains an unmissable title for any lover of the films and the franchise in general and, especially in the company of four other friends, it can prove to be an experience unexpectedly fun and satisfying.