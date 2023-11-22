Good news, fans of the Ghostbusters. We have news. You already know that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition has arrived on October 19, 2023 in digital format and later in 2023 in physical format.

The arrival of a free update. This has already been released and is not the one that was confirmed a while ago. It includes cross-play on Nintendo Switch as the main novelty.

With this free patch, we have added crossplay on switch, localization improvements and fixes for several technical issues on Nintendo Switch. Fixed bugs such as excessive brightness in visual effects, dialogue problems, crashes and other errors. Additionally, performance has been improved and issues fixed in boss fights, ghost hunting missions, ghost hunter abilities, and ghost behavior. Adjustments were also made to the bots and issues with their movements and actions were fixed. You have the full patch notes here.

You already know that en Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore open the firehouse for you and the next generation of Ghostbusters. This asymmetrical hide-and-seek game is a four-on-one setup where players will play as part of a team of new Ghostbusters or a Ghost. This title not only allows players Enjoy the game alone or with up to four friendsbut also features an online and local single-player mode available as AI-assisted gameplay.

Here you have the launch trailer:

