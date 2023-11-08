The beloved franchise returns in a new adventure and now we can see the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The wait is over! The long-awaited trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has arrived, and it has been accompanied by revelations that make us tremble with excitement. The film, which will be released two years after Ghostbusters: Afterlife, continues the story with a new generation of ghost hunters led by Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, who return in their roles, along with the iconic members of the original “Ghostbusters” cast such as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

The new trailer immerses us in an icy and mysterious adventure, where a terrifying phenomenon called “Death Chill” devastates New York City.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The film’s official synopsis reveals an epic scenario:

“In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all began, the iconic New York City firehouse, to join the original Ghostbusters. The latter have developed a top secret laboratory to take ghost hunting to a new level. However, when an ancient artifact awakens a malevolent force, the new and old Ghostbusters must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

What the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer reveals is simply spectacular. New York City, so iconic in the original films of the 1980s, once again takes center stage for the action. Icons like the Ghostbusters firehouse and the legendary Ecto-1 make their triumphant return, bringing with them a wave of nostalgia that will make fans smile.

Additionally, original Ghostbusters characters such as Dr. Peter Venkman (Murray), Dr. Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddmore (Ernie Hudson) will have a more prominent role this time around, following their moderate appearance in reboot in 2021. The film promises an exciting plot with a new villain, who looms as a sinister figure behind the Death Chill plaguing the city.

Stay tuned for more details on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as new secrets from this exciting sequel are revealed.