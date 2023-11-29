Ghost Rider proves he can defeat the Hulk with a very impressive new weapon.

Ghost Rider He is one of the strongest antiheroes in the history of Marvel, but sometimes we don’t have it very present in our heads. Since he made his debut, the incarnation of Spirit of Vengeance has had many versions in its history, but the latest of them in the current Marvel continuity stands out particularly. This is because you just presented a new weapon to defeat the Hulk in an instant. In fact, this weapon could prove true the disturbing words that the new Ghost Rider he told the Hulk right after his initial attack, telling him that he would sleep in hell that night.

In case you didn’t know, Marvel has introduced a new version of Ghost Rider within the current continuity as a character closely linked to the history of the Hulk. However, knowing that a new Ghost Rider was on the way and seeing it in action are two completely different things, and the latest issue of The Incredible Hulk It did not disappoint at all. A Ghost Rider Completely unleashed with enormous power, he makes his way.

This new stage of Ghost Rider Not only has it given an increase in power to the Spirit of Vengeance. Along with a new appearance that resembles a soldier of the Second World WarMarvel’s new Ghost Rider also comes loaded with a machine gun imbued with hellfirea weapon that appears to have a deadly impact on Hulk.

There are few things that can harm the Green Giant, but this weapon is positioned as one of the main weaknesses of Hulk. The comic The Incredible Hulk #6 showed how Bruce Banner he was forced to capture and kill all the monsters that Hulk unknowingly summoned. However, the carnage did not last long as Hulk accidentally encountered another monster: Ghost Rider.

Without realizing that he was actually a powerful ally, Ghost Riderequipped with machine gun Hellfiremistakes the Hulk for a force of evil and attacks him with lethal force. Ghost Rider shoots Hulk with this gun, and the bullets not only pierce the Hulk’s almost indestructible skin, but also leave their trail of fire in the wounds caused. The reality is that it is brutal to see this new machine gun, especially if we take into account that it can end the Hulk’s life in just an instant.

Although it is true that it is not the first time that we see how Ghost Rider uses this Hellfire in the official canon, this new machine gun could do what none of the other weapons Marvel can: kill Hulk.

The comic The Incredible Hulk #6 It is now available.

