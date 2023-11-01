loading…

Then-US President Bill Clinton gestures as Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands after signing the Israel-PLO peace agreement, at the White House, US,

OSLO – The Oslo Agreement or Oslo Accords is one of the peaceful efforts ever made to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Unfortunately, this agreement still cannot realize peace between the two countries.

Looking back, the conflict between Palestine and Israel has been going on for quite a long time. Throughout this time, a series of peaceful efforts have been designed with the aim of resolving the dispute.

One of these efforts is called the Oslo Accords or Oslo Agreement. Furthermore, what are the terms of the agreement?

History of the Oslo Accords

1. What is the Oslo Agreement?

The Oslo Agreement was an important moment in efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East. This historic event took place over two editions, namely 13 September 1993 (Oslo I) and September 1995 (Oslo II).

Furthermore, the Oslo Agreement brought together the Israeli side represented by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat as leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Both agreed to end the conflict with several agreed terms.

2. The Beginning of the Oslo Accords

The origins of the Oslo Agreement began when representatives of Israel and the PLO met in Oslo, Norway in 1993.

After the meeting, a number of Western countries hoped that they could develop the Camp David Agreement that had previously emerged.

At the scheduled meeting, Palestine was represented by PLO leader Yasser Arafat. Meanwhile, Israel was attended by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Quoting the History page, Wednesday (1/11/2023), the Oslo I Agreement was ratified in Washington DC on September 13 1993. At the White House, they signed a number of points of agreement.