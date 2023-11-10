Suara.com – Israel has agreed to begin a daily four-hour pause in fighting in northern Gaza to allow people to escape the offensive they are waging. This was announced by the United States government, while claiming it was a step in the right direction.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the first humanitarian pause would be announced on Thursday. He added that Israel had committed to announcing any four-hour breaks at least three hours in advance.

“We have been informed by Israel that there will be no military operations in the region during the pause period, and this process will begin today,” said Kirby.

US President Joe Biden told reporters he had asked Israel for a “pause of more than three days” during negotiations over the release of some captives held by the Palestinian group Hamas, but he ruled out the possibility of a general ceasefire.

Kirby made it clear that there would be no ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, saying it would help the Palestinian group “legitimize what they did” on October 7, “and we will not support that at this time”.

Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a daily break during a phone call on Monday.

Biden, when asked whether he was frustrated with Netanyahu over the delay in implementing the humanitarian pause, said, “It’s taken longer than I expected.”

So, what exactly is a humanitarian pause?

The term humanitarian pause actually does not have a standard definition in international law. Likewise with ‘humanitarian ceasefire’, ‘humanitarian truce’, or ‘ceasefire’. Parties to an armed conflict are also not required to take such steps by law. This is as reported by Chatham House.

However, implementing a humanitarian pause can encourage compliance with obligations under international humanitarian law.

How does a humanitarian pause (or truce or truce) work?

Cessation of attacks for humanitarian purposes must be agreed to by the conflicting parties. They need to agree on the time, location, route, and who is entitled to benefit from it.

The pause does not affect protections and obligations under international humanitarian law. It was a way to have an effect on them.

The exact steps you need to take depend on the purpose of the break. For example, in the event that there is a delay to allow the transit of humanitarian aid.

In addition to routes and times, the parties must agree on which organizations are eligible to participate; what arrangements should be made to ensure that only relief items are provided; and which community groups can benefit from this assistance.

As far as medical evacuation is concerned, although wounded and sick civilians and combatants should be able to benefit from such evacuation, it may be necessary to stipulate that weapons will not be transported.

The humanitarian pause does not affect protections and obligations under international humanitarian law. It was a way to have an effect on them. Humanitarian aid convoys must be respected and protected, and all parties must allow and facilitate their rapid and unimpeded passage.

An agreement to stop hostilities to allow cross-border crossing reduces the risk that they might be caught up in hostilities. The same applies to arrangements that allow civilians to move to obtain humanitarian assistance.

Humanitarian arrangements only provide security if they are respected by all parties active in the region: those conducting military operations and those on the ground.

To date, at least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll in the same period reached more than 1,400 people. Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the humanitarian pause must be carried out in coordination with the UN to be most effective.

Stephane Dujarric added that “of course, for this to be done safely for humanitarian purposes, it must be agreed with all parties to the conflict to be truly effective.”

‘Pause is meaningless’

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, called the US announcement a distraction.

“There is a genocide going on in Gaza and we are talking about a humanitarian pause, which is completely meaningless. (What) we should focus on is the ongoing genocide, the ongoing killings, the ongoing displacement, the ongoing ethnic cleansing, the mass slaughter of children,” Bishara said.

“This comes as Biden and Netanyahu wasted everyone’s time on a four-hour humanitarian pause.”

Bishara added that the discourse highlights how unable – and unwilling – the Biden administration is to pressure the Israeli government to end the conflict.

“I don’t think they have the will and I think they don’t want to look like, in Washington, there is any common ground between the United States and Israel,” he said. “And because this administration, in my opinion, has widely and stupidly put itself behind Netanyahu, and now finds it difficult to distance itself without looking stupid.”

Unfortunately, the US announcement does not address the needs in Gaza, Abdel Hamid Siyam, a Middle East expert at Rutgers University, told Al Jazeera.

“A pause is not a solution,” he said, adding that what is needed is “a ceasefire so that humanitarian aid can come in without disruption, foreigners can leave the country, and perhaps negotiations can take place.”

“If this is just a pause to allow people to move from north to south, it didn’t work in the past, it won’t work in the future,” he said. “In four hours, people couldn’t come. They have no car, no fuel. That won’t work.”

“There is increasing pressure on Israel now to open up to a real ceasefire, a real ceasefire for a day or two or three. I think it will happen in the next few days,” he said.